Osorio named new Honduras boss

"We decided the right person to lead the national team process, which we hope concludes in Brazil (at the World Cup finals) in 2014, is professor Juan Carlos Osorio," said Honduran Federation (Fenafuth) official Rafael Ferrari.

The 48-year-old Osorio, an assistant coach at Manchester City in the mid-2000s who steered Once Caldas to the Colombian league title in December, is the second Colombian to take charge of Honduras.

Reinaldo Rueda, Honduras coach from 2006 to 2010, led the Central American nation to their second World Cup finals in South Africa last year.

Osorio's debut in charge is against Ecuador, now coached by Rueda, in a friendly on February 9 as Honduras prepare to take part in the Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States in June.