Paatelainen named new Kilmarnock boss

He replaced Jimmy Calderwood who quit at the end of last season after keeping the club in the top flight.

"I was desperate to get back into football and certainly missed the day to day involvement and dressing room before matches," the 43-year-old Paatelainen told reporters.

"But now I have the opportunity again to work in Scotland which feels like home. But I am still a Finn, not a Scotsman."

Paatelainen played for several Scottish clubs including Dundee United, Aberdeen and Hibernian as well as England's Bolton Wanderers.

He managed Hibernian from 2008 to 2009 and kept them in the top six of the Premier League.

