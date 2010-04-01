Popov quits as Cherno More coach

Popov, who replaced Nikola Spasov soon after the start of the season, offered to quit in October following a league defeat but the Varna-based club refused to accept his resignation.

"I have no option but to take responsibility and resign," said Popov after Cherno More, who took part in this season's Europa League, were dumped out of the cup after losing 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

Three second division teams reached the semi-finals following wins over top flight opposition with Beroe Stara Zagora the only first division survivors after they knocked out favourites CSKA Sofia.

