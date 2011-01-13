Qatar coach fined for snubbing organisers

Each team must send the coach and a starting player to the media conference before every match, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), organisers of the 16-team tournament, said.

North Korea and Iraq also failed to send a player to their media conferences but no verdict had been given by the AFC disciplinary committee on their cases.

Qatar coach Bruno Metsu could also be punished by the disciplinary committee after he failed to give a one minute interview to the AFC after a match.

The coaches of both sides and the game's man-of-the-match must complete a minute-long interview for the tournament's official website after each game.

Organisers also said United Arab Emirates coach Srecko Katanec would face a disciplinary hearing after he failed to stop in the mixed zone to talk to the media after his side drew with North Korea on Tuesday.