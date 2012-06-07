Reina welcomes new Reds boss Rodgers

Rodgers was recently unveiled as the successor to Kenny Dalglish, who was sacked last month following a disappointing Premier League campaign.

The Spaniard, currently away on international duty at the European Championship, has welcomed the former Swansea City manager, voicing his appreciation for his footballing philosophy.

And Reina is hoping the club can build on last season's League Cup success and is confident Rodgers is the man to land further honours.

"His team has played well this year with an ethos that I share and Liverpool is also known to play the passing game but it is easier said than done," Reina is quoted as telling El Pais.

"Rodgers is welcomed and I am at his disposal. We have won a trophy this year but it is clear that in recent seasons we should have done better."