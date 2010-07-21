Rose Bowl to host 2011 Gold Cup final

The Gold Cup is a 12-team competition to determine the top national team in North and Central America and the Caribbean. Play starts on June 5.

The winner qualifies for the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Mexico defeated the United States at Giants Stadium in New Jersey last year to claim its fifth Gold Cup title. The United States has won the trophy four times.

The Rose Bowl, located in Pasadena, California, last held the Gold Cup in 2002.

The stadium also hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup final and is part of the United States' bid proposal for the 2018 or 2022 World Cup.

