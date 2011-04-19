Stanislawski named new Hoffenheim coach

Stanislawski steered St Pauli into the top division from the regional league after taking over in 2006 but said last week he was leaving the club after 18 years as player, sports director and coach.

The 41-year-old will replace Marco Pezzaiuoli, who will leave Hoffenheim at the end of this campaign.

"Holger Stanislawski is no doubt one of the exceptional coaching personalities of the Bundesliga," said Hoffenheim sports director Ernst Tanner.

"He has shown his qualities when taking St Pauli from the lower divisions into the Bundesliga."