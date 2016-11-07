Struggling Osasuna sack coach

LaLiga strugglers Osasuna have dismissed coach Enrique Martin Monreal following a poor start to the campaign.

Having guided the club to promotion last season, the 60-year-old – who played for Osasuna in the 1970s and 80s – has paid the price for a poor start to 2016-17.

Osasuna have won only once in the top flight this term, taking seven points from 11 matches to leave them sitting 19th.

Saturday's loss to Alaves proved to be his last game at the helm.

Alfredo Sanchez will take charge while the search for a successor takes place.