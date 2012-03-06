Struggling Sochaux sack boss Bazdarevic
By app
Sochaux sacked coach Mecha Bazdarevic on Tuesday after less than nine months in charge due to a dismal series of results that left the club bottom of Ligue 1.
Sochaux, who unexpectedly finished fifth last season, are last in the standings with 21 points from 26 games, five points short of 17th placed Nancy.
"Something needed to be done and so FC Sochaux have decided to make a change. Mecha Bazdarevic is no longer the team's coach", the club said on their website.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.