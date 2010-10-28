Swedish coach Stahre fired by Panionios
By app
ATHENS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Panionios have sacked Swedish coach Mikael Stahre, the Greek championship strugglers said in a statement on Thursday.
The team have made a poor start to the season and lost 3-1 to second-tier Diagoras Rodou in the Greek Cup on Wednesday.
Panionios are second from bottom in the league, having picked up four points from seven games.
According to media reports, former PAOK Salonika coach Pavlos Dermitzakis and ex-Olympiakos Piraeus boss Takis Lemonis are among the contenders to take over from Stahre, 35.
