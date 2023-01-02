Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and match preview, Tuesday 3 January, 7.45pm GMT

Looking for an Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream? We've got you covered. Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion is not being shown live in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Everton (opens in new tab) held Manchester City (opens in new tab) to a 1-1 draw on New Year's Eve, but they remain just one point clear of the drop zone.

Brighton (opens in new tab) were beaten 4-2 by Arsenal (opens in new tab) last time out, but a win here could see them climb as high as seventh.

Both teams will be looking to get off to a winning start in 2023 at Goodison Park.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Everton will have to make do without the suspended Amadou Onana, as well as James Garner, Michael Keane and Andros Townsend. Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina will be checked after illness.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Jakub Moder and Adam Webster, but Danny Welbeck and Alexis Mac Allister could return to the matchday squad.

Form

Everton did well to pick up a point at the Etihad Stadium, but they have now gone five games without a win in the top flight.

Brighton have won three of their last five matches despite the setback against Arsenal at the weekend.

Referee

Andre Marriner will be the referee for Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

Stadium

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the 39,572-capacity Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 3 January in the UK. The game is not being shown live.

In the US, kick-off time is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

