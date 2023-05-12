Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leeds United vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview, Saturday 13 May, 12.30pm BST

Leeds United vs Newcastle United is being shown in the UK by BT Sport.

Sam Allaryce will take charge of his first Leeds (opens in new tab) match at Elland Road when his side take on Newcastle (opens in new tab) this weekend.

The Whites are in the bottom three with three games remaining after a 2-1 loss to Manchester City (opens in new tab) last time out.

Newcastle still have work to do as they seek a top-four finish, so this encounter has plenty riding on it.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST.

Team news

Leeds will have to make do without Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams, but Liam Cooper has an outside chance of featuring.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Shaun Longstaff, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser, but Joelinton is expected to be involved.

Form

Leeds have gone six matches without a win, but a 2-1 defeat by Manchester City was a respectable result.

Newcastle lost 2-0 to Arsenal (opens in new tab) last weekend, before which they registered three consecutive victories.

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Leeds United vs Newcastle United.

Stadium

Leeds United vs Newcastle United will be played at the 37,890-capacity Elland Road in Leeds.

Kick-off and channel

Leeds United vs Newcastle United kick-off is at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 13 May in the UK. The game is being shown by BT Sport.

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US.

