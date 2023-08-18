Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream and match preview, Saturday 19 August, 3pm BST

Looking for a Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream? We've got you covered. Liverpool vs Bournemouth is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Liverpool started their Premier League season strongly against Chelsea last Sunday - at least for the first half-hour, that is. Utilising an attacking formation, Jurgen Klopp's side came flying out of the traps and overwhelmed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but only managed one goal and soon their defensive frailties began to show.

Missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, both to Chelsea, also hasn't helped improve matters at Anfield, so fans will be desperate to see a strong performance against a side they shellacked 9-0 in the same fixture last season.

New-look Bournemouth were unrecognisable in their opening game against West Ham under former Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola. The Spaniard is implementing a completely different style of play than what Gary O'Neil had done previously, and is one that sees the Cherries attacking with intensity and purpose regularly.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Liverpool are missing both Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic for the visit of Bournemouth, but the pair could soon make their return in what is essential for the Reds.

Bournemouth have just signed Alex Scott from Bristol City, but they'll have to forego his contribution for the next couple of months as he arrived with a knee injury.

Dango Outtara, Marcus Tavernier, Lewis Cook, Adam Smith, Lloyd Kelly and Ryan Fredericks are all going to miss the game, too.

Form

Liverpool: D

Bournemouth: L

Referee

Thomas Bramall will be the referee for Liverpool vs Bournemouth. His assistants will be Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan, with Anthony Taylor the fourth official. Paul Tierney is the VAR, with Constantine Hatzidakis the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Liverpool vs Bournemouth will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, which has a capacity of 54,000.

Kick-off and channel

Liverpool vs Bournemouth kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 19 August in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.