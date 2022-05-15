Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley live stream, Sunday 15 May, 12pm BST

Tottenham will move into the top four of the Premier League if they beat Burnley in the early kick-off on Sunday.

A defeat in Thursday’s north London derby would have ended Tottenham’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, while a draw would have put Arsenal in a commanding position in what has become a two-horse race for fourth place. But a Harry Kane brace and a Son Heung-min strike earned Spurs a 3-0 victory over their arch-rivals after Rob Holding was sent off for two bookable offences in the first half.

The picture has therefore changed entirely. Spurs head into the weekend just one point adrift of Mikel Arteta’s men, who do not play again until Monday night. If Antonio Conte’s side can overcome the challenge of Burnley, the pressure will be on the Gunners against Newcastle two days later.

Burnley will be looking to get their survival bid back on track after a 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa brought them back down to earth last weekend. Mike Jackson’s men are now outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone, although they do have a game in hand on 18th-placed Leeds. The Clarets beat Tottenham at Turf Moor in the reverse fixture under Sean Dyche and will hope to spring another surprise here.

Tottenham will be unable to call upon the services of Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty, none of whom will play again until next season. Sergio Reguilon will probably miss his side’s remaining games too, while Cristian Romero is a doubt with a hip problem.

Burnley will hope James Tarkowski is fit enough to feature after he picked up a hamstring injury last weekend. Ben Mee, Matej Vydra, Ashley Westwood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will all miss out, but Jay Rodriguez is expected to feature in some capacity.

Kick-off is at 12pm BST on Sunday 15 May, and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1. See below for international broadcast options.

