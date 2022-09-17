Wolves v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Wolves v Manchester City live stream, Saturday 17 September, 12:30pm BST, BT Sport

Looking for a Wolves v Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Saturday's Premier League action begins at Molineux, where Wolves (opens in new tab) entertain reigning champions Manchester City (opens in new tab).

Wolves have made a slow start to 2022/23 but finally recorded their first league win of the campaign last time out with a 1-0 home success over Southampton (opens in new tab).

It rather goes without saying that making it back-to-back victories will be a tall order, but Bruno Lage's side will be determined to avoid a repeat of the 5-1 thrashing inflicted by City when the teams last met here at the tail end of last season.

But you can see City repeating that feat – or even outdoing it, largely because of one player: Erling Haaland, who's sent records tumbling with 10 goals (accounting for half of City's total so far) in his first six Premier League appearances.

The disconcertingly clinical Norwegian was on target yet again as City drew 1-1 away to Aston Villa (opens in new tab) in their previous outing – having hit hat-tricks in the 6-0 drubbing of Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) and 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) in the two games before that.

Team news

Having suffered the devastating blow of injuring his ACL on his debut against Southampton, Wolves' Sasa Kalajdzic joins Chiquinho as a long-term absentee.

Raul Jimenez could return to the squad after missing the Southampton clash, though, and there may be a debut for Diego Costa – who's signed on Monday.

As for City, Pep Guardiola is bound to make changes from Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League win at home to Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab), but he remains without the services of Aymeric Laporte – who's expected to return from a knee injury after next week's international break – while Kyle Walker is a doubt.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 17 September and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage (Image credit: Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

