Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world

Want to find every single Premier League live stream? You're in the right place.

The rights are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport Amazon Prime and the BBC this season, with every single match in February broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

Here, FFT explains what the next Premier League games to watch are, and how you can watch every game from anywhere in the world.

What are the next Premier League games on TV?

Monday, February 15

6pm GMT: West Ham United v Sheffield United

Available to watch on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate

8pm GMT: Chelsea v Newcastle United

Available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday, February 17

8.15pm GMT: Everton v Manchester City

Available to watch on Amazon Prime

Friday, February 19

8pm GMT: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

Available to watch on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate

What Premier League games are free-to-air this weekend?

Everton v Manchester City - you can get a free trial of Amazon Prime if you'd like to watch the game.

Aside from that, picking up a Now TV Sky Sports pass anda BT Sport monthly pass will also allow you to watch this month's Champions League fixtures.

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com