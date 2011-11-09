Ballardini to return as Cagliari coach

The 47-year-old will replace Massimo Ficcadenti who was surprisingly fired after less than three months in the hot seat even though Cagliari lie a respectable 10th in the table.

The Sardinian club also sacked Roberto Donadoni in August two weeks before the start of the league campaign.

Ballardini coached Cagliari in 2005 but lasted only three months.

His second stab at the job was more successful as he returned halfway through the 2007/08 season with the team bottom of the table and led them clear of the relegation zone.

Ballardini has since coached at Palermo, Genoa and Lazio.

Ficcadenti was the seventh coaching victim of the season in Serie A and the second this week after Sinisa Mihajlovic parted company with Fiorentina.

There have also been changes at Palermo, Inter Milan, Bologna and Cesena.