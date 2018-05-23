Celta appoint Antonio Mohamed as new coach
Antonio Mohamed is the new coach of Celta Vigo, succeeding Juan Carlos Unzue at the La Liga club.
Celta Vigo have announced the appointment of Antonio Mohamed as the club's new coach, replacing Juan Carlos Unzue in the role.
Unzue, a former assistant at Barcelona, spent a single season at Celta, his departure confirmed after a 13th-place finish last season.
Celta moved swiftly to bring in Mohamed as Unzue's replacement, the Argentinian signing a two-year deal with the club.
Mohamed, 48, moves to Celta after three years in charge of Mexican side Monterrey, who won the Apertura 2017 under his leadership.
OFICIAL | Antonio Mohamed, nuevo entrenador del . ¡Bienvenido! May 22, 2018
