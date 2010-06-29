Deschamps extends Marseille contract
By app
MARSEILLE - Olympique Marseille coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract and is tied to the club until June 2012, the French champions said on Tuesday.
Former France captain Deschamps guided Marseille to this year's Ligue 1 title in his first season as their coach.
Premier League Liverpool had expressed an interest in him but the 41-year-old decided to stay at the club he captained during their 1993 Champions League-winning campaign.
