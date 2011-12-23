Villarreal promote Molina to first-team coach

Villarreal were humbled 2-0 at home by third-tier Mirandes in the King's Cup on Wednesday, losing the last-32 tie 3-1 on aggregate and prompting president Fernando Roig to sack Garrido immediately after the final whistle.

He leaves the side hovering just above the La Liga relegation places after 16 rounds of a stuttering campaign that also saw them beaten in all six of their Champions League Group A games, scoring just two goals and conceding 14.

Molina, 41, who kept goal for Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna, has agreed a contract until the end of the season, the club said on their website.

He joined the staff in the 2009/10 campaign as C team coach and helped the B team avoid relegation last season when he took the helm with four matches remaining.