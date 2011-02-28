Wieghorst named new Denmark U21 coach
By app
LONDON - Former Denmark international Morten Wieghorst, who received an International Olympic Committee fairplay award for deliberately missing a penalty against Iran in 2003, was named on Monday as the new coach of the Under-21 side.
Wieghorst, 40, struck the kick wide after an Iranian player had handled the ball in the box because he mistakenly thought the referee had blown the whistle for half-time.
A statement on the Danish Football Association website said the former Celtic midfielder would continue to coach Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjaelland until the end of the season.
