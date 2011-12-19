Anzhi to name new coach by end of year

"I'd like to tell our fans - please be patient. We're practically decided on the new head coach," Alan Soziyev was quoted as saying by the fan club's website on Monday, soon after replacing German Chistyakov as Anzhi's chief operating officer.

"We just have to iron out the last legal details. Hopefully, we'll name the new coach before the New Year."

Soziyev's appointment was part of Anzhi's staff reshuffling with Chistyakov being named the club's vice-president.

"We shall have more staff changes in the very near future," the big-spending club from the volatile North Caucasus region said on their official website on Monday.

Anzhi, bankrolled by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, have been linked with several high-profile coaches, including England manager Fabio Capello, Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho and former Russia coach Guus Hiddink.

Anzhi named Brazilian Roberto Carlos and Andrei Gordeyev as joined caretaker coaches in September after sacking their long-serving boss Gadzhi Gadzhiyev.