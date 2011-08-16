Blackburn interested in recruiting Raul

"We do not want to let go of Raul," Schalke manager Horst Heldt told the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung on Tuesday while confirming Blackburn's interest.

Talks are now planned with Raul to determine his future before the team leave for Thursday's Europa League qualifying tie at HJK Helsinki.

"I want a quick decision before we leave for Finland," said Heldt.

Raul, who joined Schalke last season after spending 16 years at Real Madrid, helped his new club win the German Cup and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

He has a contract with the Bundesliga team until next year.

Blackburn started the English Premier League season by losing 2-1 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.