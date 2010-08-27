Blackburn swoop for Benjani

Free agent Benjani will not feature in Saturday's Premier League game at home to Arsenal as the paperwork on his move is still to be completed, Blackburn said on their website.

The 32-year-old, who spent time on loan at Sunderland last season, has been training with Rovers.

Rovers have an option to extend the deal by a year should he impress at Ewood Park.

