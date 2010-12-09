Trending

Prosinecki appointed Red Star coach

BELGRADE - Red Star Belgrade named former midfielder Robert Prosinecki as coach on Thursday after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the 1991 European Cup winners.

Prosinecki said he was looking forward to being the first Croatian to manage a Serbian club since the two nations split during the former Yugoslavia's violent break-up in the 1990s.

"The challenge is that much greater and my first objective is to overhaul Partizan's advantage and wrestle the league title away from them," he told Reuters.