Prosinecki appointed Red Star coach
By app
BELGRADE - Red Star Belgrade named former midfielder Robert Prosinecki as coach on Thursday after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the 1991 European Cup winners.
Prosinecki said he was looking forward to being the first Croatian to manage a Serbian club since the two nations split during the former Yugoslavia's violent break-up in the 1990s.
"The challenge is that much greater and my first objective is to overhaul Partizan's advantage and wrestle the league title away from them," he told Reuters.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.