2020 in football: The year in photos

Image 1 of 50 (Image credit: PA) The Saints march on He looks shocked himself - but Ralph Hasenhuttl's upturn at Southampton was the comeback of 2020. The form team of the last year, the Saints got their own back on Leicester City for that 9-0 in January, beating them 2-1. Take that.

Image 2 of 50 (Image credit: PA) King Kev carries on He got 20 assists in 2019/20 - not quite enough for the record but still an astounding tally beyond belief. Little stopped Kevin De Bruyne, who began 2020 as he ended 2019.

Image 3 of 50 (Image credit: Future) When Motty met Davies FourFourTwo reunites two rivals in John Motson and Barry Davies for our Euro 96 special. Here the pair are presumably discussing England's current options in goal. FROM THE MAG "The gantry erupted – Trevor Brooking lost his cool!": John Motson and Barry Davies on football's friendliest rivalry



Image 4 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Bergwijn sparks Spurs New Tottenham Hotspur signing leaves his impact on the Premier League, netting against Manchester City. Tottenham's remarkable season was to become a lockdown favourite in All or Nothing on Amazon Prime.

Image 5 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Bruno Fernandes lands at United Has there ever been a bigger impact from a January signing? Bruno Fernandes supercharged Manchester United, kickstarting their season and winning the Player of the Month award for his first few weeks in England. As you can see, it was hard to keep up with him.

Image 6 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Liverpool's FA Cup controversy Remember when Liverpool named their youngest-ever line-up for the FA Cup and Jurgen Klopp said he wasn't turning up? Yep, that was this year. Feel old yet?

Image 7 of 50 (Image credit: Future) Marcus Rashford meets FFT The undisputed star of 2020, Marcus Rashford, gets up close and personal with FourFourTwo for a photoshoot - you know, when you could get up close and personal. INTERVIEW Why the 2020s are going to belong to Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

Image 8 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Hornets sting the Reds Liverpool's incredible unbeaten run comes to a cataclysmic halt at the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road. Nigel Pearson's side run out 3-0 winners.

Image 9 of 50 (Image credit: PA) The Euros gets put on ice Euro 2020 is cancelled, all in the name of COVID-19. It just gives England another year to prepare, right?

Image 10 of 50 (Image credit: PA) ASM continues to fly One of the Premier League's best new signings of 2019/20, Allan Saint-Maximin, displays that there's quite literally nothing he can't do, in this beautiful shot captured against Southampton.

Image 11 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Atletico descend on Merseyside With the winds of COVID swirling around us, Atletico Madrid fans make the trip to see their side knock Liverpool out of Europe.

Image 12 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Football... stops The start of the Premier League's hiatus begins in March. No one had any idea how long it would last, as the UK as a whole went into nationwide lockdown.

Image 13 of 50 (Image credit: PA) The Bundesliga returns Dortmund and Schalke are the first two teams to come back post-lockdown and Erling Haaland has no idea how to celebrate a goal with socially-distanced etiquette. The BVB lads choose to bump elbows.

Image 14 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Thuram takes a knee Following the tragic death of George Floyd in America, football stars across Germany pay tribute, including Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram. Thuram chose to take the knee after scoring against Union Berlin.

Image 15 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Sancho pays tribute Jadon Sancho of Dortmund also pays his respects to Floyd, revealing a t-shirt after scoring against Paderborn.

Image 16 of 50 (Image credit: PA) The Premier League returns Look, you can see it's over the line! A renaissance painting of a photograph, this was the first big talking point when football resumed in June.

Image 17 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) Nigel Pearson is sacked You can see what Big Nige thinks of the decision to relieve him of duties at Watford two games before the end of the campaign. Hayden Mullins becomes the fourth Hornets boss of the season.

Image 18 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) Wycombe win the play-offs Ade Akinfenwa and Wycombe Wanderers finally get to the play-offs after a hard-fought final victory against Oxford United. It came much to the surprise of everyone - including FFT, who predicted Gareth Ainsworth's boys would go down in the Season Preview issue a year prior. Once again lads, we can only apologise...

Image 19 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Bellingham moves to the Bundesliga Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham makes the multi-million pound move to Dortmund in July. His former club retire his number 22. All perfectly normal things, here - check out this beautiful mural, though.

Image 20 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) A 30-year wait ends Somehow, we don't think it'll be another three decades before Liverpool win another title... here's the image we used in our spread in the magazine - it's such a great picture.

Image 21 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Leeds United reach the promised land 16 long years in the making. It's great to have to you back, guys.

Image 22 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) David Silva bids farewell to the Premier League There was no one there to see it but David Silva's final game ends with a 5-0 victory at home to Norwich.

Image 23 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) Macclesfield Town is dissolved We all knew there could be casualties this year in the Football League - Macclesfield Town sadly went out of business this year. The club have rebranded and are working their way back up from the bottom.

Image 24 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Arsenal win the FA Cup Mikel Arteta's side overpower Chelsea 2-1 in the first-ever August Cup final - only for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to drop the trophy. You doughnut, Auba.

Image 25 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Fulham get promoted Left-back Joe Bryan is the hero of the play-off final with an outstanding brace, sending the Cottagers back into the Premier League.

Image 26 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Pirlo takes the wheel Andrea Pirlo may have claimed he would never be a manager - but in August, he replaced Maurizio Sarri as the Juventus boss.

Image 27 of 50 (Image credit: PA) RB Leipzig reach the Champions League semi-finals Here's Julian Nagelsmann going absolutely berserk after his side have beaten Atletico Madrid in the Champions League - revealing to everyone that he is in fact Doctor Octopus from Spiderman.

Image 28 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Bayern 8-2 Barcelona Yes, that really happened.

Image 29 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Lyon knock out Manchester City Pep Guardiola suffers another humiliating quarter-final defeat, this time at the hands of Lyon - who aren't playing European football this season for the first time in two decades.

Image 30 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Lukaku goes from hero to zero Romelu Lukaku has been Inter Milan's talisman in 2020, scoring the goals to get them to the Europa League final and proving himself to be one of the continent's premier hitman. Here he is scoring the winning goal - an own goal - in the Europa League final to hand the trophy to Sevilla. Poor bloke.

Image 31 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Coman comes good Kingsley Coman scores against former club Paris Saint-Germain to bring the Champions League trophy back to Bavaria, as Bayern Munich complete a historic treble.

Image 32 of 50 (Image credit: PA) "I call him Lewan-goal-ski" Here's FourFourTwo's Player of the Year, Robert Lewandowski, who scored 55 goals last season. They managed to take the Champions League trophy off Lucas Hernandez's head just long enough to let Super Rob get a photo with it. IN THE MAG FourFourTwo's 2020 awards! Starring Lewandowski, Bellingham, Robertson, Grealish, Warnock, Harder, Bielsa, Bendtner and many more

Image 33 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Lyon reign supreme Nikitta Paris of Lyon lifts the Women's Champions League as the French side defeat Wolfsburg in the final.

Image 34 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) Harder comes to London ...and beaten finalist Pernille Harder swaps Wolfsburg for the Bridge, joining Chelsea. Even more exciting than that though, she's the Women's Player of the Year in the new issue of FFT, too. IN THE MAG FourFourTwo's 2020 awards! Starring Lewandowski, Bellingham, Robertson, Grealish, Warnock, Harder, Bielsa, Bendtner and many more

Image 35 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) The name's James Everton pull off a Galactico move, as Carlo Ancelotti signs James Rodriguez for a third time. Don Carlo now qualifies for a free James Rodriguez should he wish to buy him a fourth time.

Image 36 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Good things come to Grealish Jack Grealish gets his long-awaited England debut against Denmark after signing a bumper deal at Aston Villa. He's had quite the 2020.

Image 37 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Son shines at St. Mary's Son Heung-min racks up four goals from four Harry Kane assists in September. That ball's all his.

Image 38 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Brighton kick on Brighton and Hove Albion go from strength to strength in the early weeks of the season. Our favourite image of the Seagulls' 2020? This perfectly-captured Yves Bissouma challenge, which earned him a red against Newcastle United.

Image 39 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Vardy shocks City Jamie Vardy scores only the third hat-trick against Pep Guardiola as Leicester smash Man City 5-2. Vardy, by the way, got the second one too, in 2016.

Image 40 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool Yes, that really happened, too.

Image 41 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Van Dijk's season ends Virgil van Dijk is ruled out for the season after a strange Jordan Pickford lunge in the Merseyside derby. The title race is blown wide open.

Image 42 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Zlatan rolls back the clock Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to bag goals in his AC Milan return, firing the Rossoneri to the top of Serie A.

Image 43 of 50 (Image credit: PA) Man City win the FA Cup An FA Cup final? In November? Manchester City see off Everton in the end 3-1 - and don't drop the trophy.

Image 44 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) Wenger (speaks) out It's US election season and Arsene Wenger goes on the PR trail - to promote his autobiography. This photo - used on the FourFourTwo subscribers cover - becomes the iconic shot of Le Professeur in 2020. IN THE MAG Arsene Wenger exclusive! Plus Modric, Thiago, Razor Ruddock's hardest men, Schmeichel, Juninho and more

Image 45 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) Scotland reach the Euros 22 years after their last major tournament, the Tartan Army defeat Serbia to get to the European Championship. Here's what we assume is the least NSFW photo the Scots took of the party.

Image 46 of 50 (Image credit: PA) The world mourns Maradona Diego Maradona passes away at the age of 60 in November. The football world pays tribute to a one-of-a-kind character - including this incredible mural in Naples.

Image 47 of 50 (Image credit: PA) From one No.10 to another ...And as the world pays respect to Diego, Lionel Messi finds a unique way to honour his countryman, donning the Newell's Old Boys jersey that connects the pair in a moving tribute.

Image 48 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) Ronaldo stuns Camp Nou once more Barcelona have had a nightmare year but they thought these days were behind them. Once more, Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Messi's Barca, before celebrating in typically humble fashion.

Image 49 of 50 (Image credit: Getty) "Have you missed me?" As 2020 draws to a close, finally, crowds are allowed back into football grounds. Arsenal's Europa League tie with Rapid Vienna is the first to welcome back the fans - along with Gunnersaurus, who's reinstated after his shock redundancy earlier in the year.