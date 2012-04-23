Koeman agrees to coach RKC Waalwijk

Koeman, elder brother of Feyenoord's Ronald, will take over from Ruud Brood after he joins Roda JC Kerkrade.

Brood guided Waalwijk to the first division last term and this season they are ninth with 41 points after 31 matches, a place below Roda.

Koeman, 50, started his coaching career at Waalwijk in 2004 and after spells at Feyenoord and the Hungarian national team, he returned to the Dutch league at the beginning of this season at Utrecht where he resigned after three months.