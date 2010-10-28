Ince named Notts County boss
By app
LONDON - Former England international midfielder Paul Ince was appointed manager of League One side Notts County on Thursday.
The club said the former Manchester United, Liverpool and Inter Milan midfielder had agreed a three years and eight months contract.
The former Blackburn Rovers and MK Dons boss becomes the club's sixth manager in little more than a year.
