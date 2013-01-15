Strachan to be named Scotland manager

Former Scotland international and Manchester United midfielder Strachan, who won 50 caps in the 1980s and 1990s, will replace Craig Levein, who was sacked in November last year.

Strachan, 55, who also had playing stints at Leeds United and Aberdeen, has previously managed several clubs including Southampton and Celtic though he has not taken charge of a club since leaving Middlesbrough over two years ago.

Scotland, who have not made a major tournament since 1998, are bottom of their 2014 World Cup European qualifying Group A after four matches, eight points behind Belgium and Croatia.