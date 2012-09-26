Zidane headbutt on display in Paris

The five-metre (16 feet) bronze statue, by artist Adel Abdessemed, captures the moment when the French captain lunged at Materazzi's chest during extra time.

Zidane was sent off and never played international football again. France, who won the World Cup in 1998, lost the final to Italy on penalties.

Zidane later said he headbutted Materazzi because of insulting comments the Italian made to him on the pitch.

The statue is being exhibited in front of Paris's Pompidou centre and will remain on display until January 7 next year.