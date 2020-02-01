Boro and Blackburn share the points on Teesside
Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn took a point from their Sky Bet Championship match at former club Middlesbrough.
Lewis Travis gave Blackburn a 58th-minute lead but Hayden Coulson earned Boro a 1-1 draw when he equalised 17 minutes later at the Riverside Stadium.
The result means 10th-placed Blackburn are now six points outside the play-off places, while Boro are seven points above the drop zone in 18th after a fourth match without a win.
