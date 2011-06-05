Trending

Montanier named new Sociedad manager

MADRID - Real Sociedad have appointed Philippe Montanier to be their coach for the next two seasons after agreeing a compensation package with French club Valenciennes, the Spanish side said in a statement.

The 46-year-old Frenchman replaces Uruguayan Martin Lasarte who led them to promotion to La Liga in 2010 and then a 15th-placed finish last month.

Montanier, a former goalkeeper, guided Boulogne to promotion to Ligue 1 for the first time in 2009, and led modest Valenciennes to tenth in the league the following season.