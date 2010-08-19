Bulgaria striker Popov joins Blackburn
By app
SOFIA - Litex Lovech striker Ivelin Popov has agreed terms to join English Premier League club Blackburn Rovers, the Bulgarian champions said on Thursday.
The 22-year-old, who scored three goals in 15 matches for Bulgaria, has completed a medical and will complete the paperwork next week subject to obtaining a work permit.
Litex did not disclose the length of the contract.
Popov, scorer of 32 goals in 101 matches in the Bulgarian top flight, was instrumental in helping the Lovech-based club win last season's league title, two national cups and the domestic Supercup.
Bulgarian media reported the deal was worth about 3 million euros although no financial details were provided by Litex.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.