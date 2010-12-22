Kean to remain as Blackburn boss
LONDON - Blackburn Rovers caretaker manager Steve Kean, who took charge of the team after Sam Allardyce was fired last week, will keep the job until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
"Following the departure of Mr Sam Allardyce as Football Manager of Blackburn Rovers Football Club earlier this month, Mr Steve Kean was appointed as manager," the club said on their website.
"Venkys London Limited - Blackburn Rovers - has decided to continue with Mr. Steve Kean as manager until the end of the season, June 2011."
Kean has taken charge of one match, last weekend's 1-1 draw with West Ham United which left Blackburn 12th in the table.
