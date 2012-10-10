Trapattoni dismisses talk about Blackburn

The Championship side are on the hunt for a new boss after Steve Kean was sacked seven games into the new season, with Rovers third in the table.

Trapattoni, however, has insisted that he is not in the running for the post at Ewood Park.

"I'm not aware of it," he said. "It must be agent chit-chat. I'm not interested anyway. I'm concentrating on the task in hand."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, together with former Rovers players Tim Sherwood and Alan Shearer, have also been linked with the job.

By Joe Brewin