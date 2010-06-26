Webb to referee Brazil v Chile
By app
JOHANNESBURG - World Cup referee assignments for matches 53-56.
Monday June 28
53. Netherlands v Slovakia, second round
Referee: Alberto Undiano (Spain), assistants: Fermin Martinez (Spain) and Juan Carlos Yuste Jimenez (Spain), fourth official: Stephane Lannoy (France)
54. Brazil v Chile, second round
Referee: Howard Webb (England), assistants: Darren Cann (England) and Michael Mullarkey (England), fourth official: Martin Hansson (Sweden)
Tuesday June 29
55. Paraguay v Japan, second round
Referee: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium), assistants: Peter Hermans (Belgium) and Walter Vromans (Belgium), fourth official: Peter O'Leary (New Zealand)
56. Spain v Portugal, second round
Referee: Hector Baldassi (Argentina), assistants: Ricardo Casas (Argentina) and Hernan Maidana (Argentina), fourth official: Carlos Batres (Guatemala)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.