Webb to referee Brazil v Chile

By

JOHANNESBURG - World Cup referee assignments for matches 53-56.

Monday June 28

53. Netherlands v Slovakia, second round

Referee: Alberto Undiano (Spain), assistants: Fermin Martinez (Spain) and Juan Carlos Yuste Jimenez (Spain), fourth official: Stephane Lannoy (France)

54. Brazil v Chile, second round

Referee: Howard Webb (England), assistants: Darren Cann (England) and Michael Mullarkey (England), fourth official: Martin Hansson (Sweden)

Tuesday June 29

55. Paraguay v Japan, second round

Referee: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium), assistants: Peter Hermans (Belgium) and Walter Vromans (Belgium), fourth official: Peter O'Leary (New Zealand)

56. Spain v Portugal, second round

Referee: Hector Baldassi (Argentina), assistants: Ricardo Casas (Argentina) and Hernan Maidana (Argentina), fourth official: Carlos Batres (Guatemala)

