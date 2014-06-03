60-second dossier: Chile all up in their opponents' grill
The South Americans looking to upset the big European names...
Chile should be fun for the neutral to watch. With coach Jorge Sampaoli reintroducing a style reminiscent of former la Roja boss Marcelo Bielsa, every player works constantly, charging about the place, and it produces results: 29 goals in 16 qualifiers, but also four red cards. The in-your-face style might not delight group opponents Spain and Holland – which should work in Chile's favour...
