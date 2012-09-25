Striker Suazo to miss Chile qualifiers

The shaven-headed striker, nicknamed "Lollipop", will be out for six weeks after the left thigh injury sustained during Monterrey's 3-2 victory of Chiapas on Saturday.

"The injury is a muscle tear in his right thigh. His recovery will take five to six weeks," Monterrey said in a statement.

Chile, who lost their last qualifier 3-1 at home to Colombia on September 11, visit Ecuador on October 12 and host South American group leaders Argentina four days later. Chile are fifth, two points behind Argentina.

Suazo has scored three goals this season for Monterrey, who are third in Mexico's Apertura championship, four points behind joint leaders Toluca and Tijuana