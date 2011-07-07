Chile boss Borghi bothered by injury concerns

"I can't confirm whether either Valdivia or Matias will play," Borghi told reporters on Wednesday ahead of their Group C clash. "If neither of the two can play we'll have to think again, but we have a lot of options.

"Our game plan is going to be exactly the same, and the choice of team will depend only on what the doctors tell me between now and Friday."

Chile beat an under-strength Mexico 2-1 in their opening match of the Copa, while Uruguay drew 1-1 with Peru, though Borghi said he had a tremendous respect for their opponents on Friday.

"I've been watching Uruguayan football since I was a boy and they always have something extra, even when things are going badly for them, which is not the case at the moment.

"Just when you think Uruguayan football is dead, that's exactly when it revives, so we're far from thinking this will be an easy match.

"We're playing against one of the candidates to win the cup."