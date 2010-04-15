Chile keeper to continue recovery at home
By app
SANTIAGO - Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will continue his recovery from a knee injury in his home country under the supervision of national team doctors, his Spanish club Real Sociedad said.
"Claudio Bravo is travelling...on Thursday to his country to continue with the process of recovery from the knee injury that will prevent him from playing again for Real before he joins up with Chile (for the World Cup) in mid-May," they said on their website.
Chile are in Group H with favourites Spain, Switzerland and Honduras at the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on June 11.
