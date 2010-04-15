Chile keeper to continue recovery at home

"Claudio Bravo is travelling...on Thursday to his country to continue with the process of recovery from the knee injury that will prevent him from playing again for Real before he joins up with Chile (for the World Cup) in mid-May," they said on their website.

Chile are in Group H with favourites Spain, Switzerland and Honduras at the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on June 11.

