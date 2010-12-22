Henry and Anelka to donate bonuses

"It has been sorted out, they are doing it", Jouanno told reporters as she was leaving a cabinet meeting.

Following their shock first-round exit, the France players who took part in this year's World Cup in South Africa had agreed to donate their bonuses, an estimated 3 million euros in sponsorship revenue, to amateur clubs.

The French football federation (FFF) told Reuters on Tuesday that Anelka and Henry had not replied to them concerning the matter despite announcing it over a month ago.

Anelka was banned for 18 matches by the FFF for insulting then coach Raymond Domenech during the tournament, causing his team mates' to go on strike.