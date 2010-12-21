Henry and Anelka yet to give up bonuses

French newspaper Liberation reported that the two strikers had refused to sign the paperwork stating that they would give up the bonuses, but the FFF said that was not exactly the case.

"They have not replied but they have not refused," FFF communications director Francois Manardo told Reuters.

Federation president Fernand Duchaussoy said last month that the France players who took part in this year's World Cup would give their bonuses, amounting to some 3 million euros, to amateur clubs.

After their shock first-round exit in South Africa, the players promised they would give up a share of sponsorship revenue.

France's dismal World Cup campaign also included a players' strike in protest at the decision to kick Anelka out of the squad for insulting then coach Raymond Domenech.

Chelsea striker Anelka was banned for 18 matches by the FFF.