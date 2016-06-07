Pitbull played over Chile anthem

The Copa America made another pre-game error on Monday as a Pitbull song was played during Chile's national anthem.

Just a day after the Chile anthem was played wrongly instead of Uruguay's, Pitbull's 'Mr. Worldwide' featured at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Juan Antonio Pizzi's men were lining up ahead of their blockbuster Copa final rematch against Argentina.

The anthem started before Pitbull was played, leading to all sound being cut.

A day earlier, Copa officials had apologised for what they described as "human error" prior to Uruguay's meeting with Mexico.