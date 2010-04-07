Chile set up two friendlies on same day
By app
SANTIAGO - Chile are arranging two World Cup warm-up matches on the same day next month against Northern Ireland and Israel, local media reported on Tuesday.
The Irish and Israeli sides will face two different Chile line-ups on May 30 in a southern Chilean city yet to be named, Bio-Bio radio said.
Chile had to cancel a double-header on March 3 against North Korea and Costa Rica after central and southern parts of the country were hit by a massive earthquake on February 27 that claimed nearly 500 lives.
Coach Marcelo Bielsa's team face favourites Spain, Switzerland and Honduras in Group H at the finals in South Africa starting on June 11.
