Chile to take on Trinidad & Tobago

Coach Marcelo Bielsa sought the match, to be played in the northern city of Iquique on May 5, because the Caribbean side play a similar style to Honduras, Chile's first rivals at the finals in South Africa, the daily La Tercera said.

Chile, who kick off Group H against Honduras in Nelspruit on June 16 before facing Spain and Switzerland, have further warm-ups against Mexico away, Northern Ireland and Israel at home and New Zealand in South Africa.

