Chile to take on Trinidad & Tobago
SANTIAGO - Chile have organised a World Cup warm-up at home to Trinidad & Tobago for May, local media reported on Thursday.
Coach Marcelo Bielsa sought the match, to be played in the northern city of Iquique on May 5, because the Caribbean side play a similar style to Honduras, Chile's first rivals at the finals in South Africa, the daily La Tercera said.
Chile, who kick off Group H against Honduras in Nelspruit on June 16 before facing Spain and Switzerland, have further warm-ups against Mexico away, Northern Ireland and Israel at home and New Zealand in South Africa.
