Elano set to return against Chile

Elano, who scored in each of Brazil's opening two games, took a full part in training and spokesman Rodrigo Paiva told reporters he would be available for Monday's game.

Robinho, who like Elano missed the last group game against Portugal on Friday with muscular pains, also featured in the session and should play against the Chileans.

Midfielders Felipe Melo and Julio Baptista are doubtful, although the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on their website that both had "improved considerably" since being injured against Portugal.

Felipe Melo twisted an ankle and was substituted before half time while Julio Baptista hurt his knee in the same game.

