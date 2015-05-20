Sampaoli cuts Chile squad to 26

Hosts Chile have cut their squad for this year's Copa America down to 26.

Four players have been removed from Jorge Sampaoli's group, which will be reduced to 23 players on or before June 1.

Boca Juniors midfielder Jose Pedro Fuenzalida and Atlas' Rodrigo Millar no longer feature in Sampaoli's plans, while Universidad Catolica winger Mark Gonzalez and Junior Fernandes of Dinamo Zagreb have also been cut.

Chile play Ecuador in the tournament's opening match on June 11 at Estadio Nacional in Santiago.