Udinese's Di Natale to retire at end of season
Udinese striker Antonio Di Natale has revealed that he will retire at the end of the season.
Speaking in the aftermath of his side's 3-1 Serie A defeat to Verona on Monday, the 36-year-old announced that he will call time on his illustrious career, which has seen him become one of the most revered strikers in the Italian game.
Di Natale told Sky Italia: "I've already decided what to do in June. I spoke with my family and my agent and for me it ends here. I will retire."
