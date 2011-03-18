Portugal squad for Chile and Finland games
By app
LISBON - Portugal coach Paulo Bento named the following 23-man squad on Friday for the friendly matches at home against Chile on March 26 and against Finland three days later.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Eduardo (Genoa), Hugo Ventura (Portimonense), Rui Patricio (Sporting).
Defenders: Bruno Alves (Zenit St Petersburg), Fabio Coentrao (Benfica), Joao Pereira (Sporting), Pepe (Real Madrid), Ricardo Carvalho (Real Madrid), Rolando (Porto), Silvio (Braga).
Midfielders: Carlos Martins (Benfica), Joao Moutinho (Porto), Miguel Veloso (Genoa), Paulo Machado (Toulouse), Raul Meireles (Liverpool), Ruben Micael (Porto).
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Danny (Zenit St Petersburg), Helder Postiga (Sporting), Hugo Almeida (Besiktas), Nani (Manchester United), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas), Varela (Porto).
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.