Trending

Portugal squad for Chile and Finland games

By

LISBON - Portugal coach Paulo Bento named the following 23-man squad on Friday for the friendly matches at home against Chile on March 26 and against Finland three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Eduardo (Genoa), Hugo Ventura (Portimonense), Rui Patricio (Sporting).

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Zenit St Petersburg), Fabio Coentrao (Benfica), Joao Pereira (Sporting), Pepe (Real Madrid), Ricardo Carvalho (Real Madrid), Rolando (Porto), Silvio (Braga).

Midfielders: Carlos Martins (Benfica), Joao Moutinho (Porto), Miguel Veloso (Genoa), Paulo Machado (Toulouse), Raul Meireles (Liverpool), Ruben Micael (Porto).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Danny (Zenit St Petersburg), Helder Postiga (Sporting), Hugo Almeida (Besiktas), Nani (Manchester United), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas), Varela (Porto).